Art Garfunkel coming to the Harvester Performance Center
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Singer Art Garfunkel is coming to the Harvester Performance Center.
Matt Hankins, CEO of the performance center, joins Daytime Blue Ridge with the details on that performance as well as other big-name artists kicking off the new year at their venue.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.