Season’s eatings with Evie’s Bistro and Bakery

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Season’s eatings!

For many, the holidays are about giving the gift of grub. But not just any grub -- the finer treats.

Bridget has more from the kitchen of Evie’s Bistro and Bakery.