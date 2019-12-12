Decorating for the holidays with Upcycled Gifts
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
It’s time to talk decorating!
Joe Stanley, the owner of Upcycled Gifts, joins us in the studio to talk about how he helped us decorate and how you can do it at home.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.