A preview of what’s in store at the Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show

ROANOKE, Va. – You don’t want to miss the Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show, happening Friday through Sunday at the Berglund Center.

Water by Design is just one of many awesome vendors that will be at the 11th annual show.

Stop by their booth to learn why a saltwater hot tub is a more natural approach that is great for family fun, but also for your health and personal wellness.

Adults ages 17 and older get into the Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show for $8. Seniors ages 65+ and retired military get in for $7. Kids ages 16 and younger, active duty military and first responders get in for free.