Amanda Ostrander with MKB Realtors is back with an exciting new venture
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
Amanda Ostrander stopped by to show us an awesome listing in Roanoke that won’t last long, and also to share her new partnership with CIRCLE Design Studio in Roanoke.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.