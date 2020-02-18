Roanoke theater group gearing up for ‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Feb. 20, Showtimers Community Theatre will be performing William Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”

Over the years, Showtimers has produced more than 300 different shows, from standard, classic theatre pieces to the modern and avant-garde.

This production of “The Merry Wives of Windsor” will run until March 1.

Tickets for the performance are already on sale and can be purchased here.