Oakey’s welcomes four-legged employee

ROANOKE, Va. – Losing someone is hard, but sometimes the love of a dog can make it better.

Oakey’s Funeral Service & Crematory offers a unique service to let families spend time with their grief therapy dog, Ragnar, to help families navigate their difficult time.