Daytime Blue Ridge

Here’s an awesome way you can help foster kids in need

May is National Foster Care Month

Elizabeth Washington
, Daytime Blue Ridge Producer

Lindsey Ward
, Anchor

Tags: 
Suitcase Drive
,
Suitcases With Hope

Lindsey sits down with Pastor Sean Burch from Spirit of Unity Baptist Church to discuss his event Suitcases With Hope.

To learn more about Sean’s story, click here.

To learn more about their previous suitcase drive, click here.

