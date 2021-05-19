Here’s an awesome way you can help foster kids in need

Lindsey sits down with Pastor Sean Burch from Spirit of Unity Baptist Church to discuss his event Suitcases With Hope.
To learn more about Sean’s story, click here.
To learn more about their previous suitcase drive, click here.
