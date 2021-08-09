Partly Cloudy icon
Lace up your sneakers and head to Salem for a good cause

Elizabeth Washington, Daytime Blue Ridge Producer

Tags: Daytime Blue Ridge, Salem
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Bridget chats with Laurie Gibbons and Dr. Paul Lenkoski about the 47th Annual Salem Distance Run happening Labor Day weekend.

Click here for more information.

