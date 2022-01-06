Here’s how to make this delicious (nearly) carb-free breakfast casserole

Here’s the recipe for this awesome breakfast casserole.

Ingredients:

12 large eggs

1 cup sour cream (low fat is fine)

¼ cup milk (low fat and carb free is fine)

2 cups Shredded Cheddar cheese

Dash salt and pepper

2 pounds pork or turkey breakfast sausage*

1 cup green bell pepper, diced

1 cup red bell pepper, diced

4 scallions, diced (include some of green part)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9x13″ casserole dish**.

Combine eggs, sour cream, milk, cheese, salt and pepper in a large bowl and whisk until well blended.

Cook sausage over medium heat, breaking it apart into small pieces as it cooks. Drain very well on paper towels, removing as much fat as possible. Add to egg mixture.

Sauté diced peppers and scallions for 3 min. in the same pan sausage was cooked in (reserve some chopped peppers, uncooked, to garnish later). Add egg mixture.

Pour mixture into the casserole dish and bake for 40 – 50 minutes or until the edges are set and firm.

Garnish with set-aside chopped peppers and a bit of parsley. Serve warm. Leftovers are great microwaved!

Makes Twelve 3x4″ portions