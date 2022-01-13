One foster parent’s journey through a local agency

A foster parent joins us with her story and how Extra Special Parents was a part of it.
You can learn more about fostering at fosterva.org.
The Supreme Court has stopped a major push by the Biden administration to boost the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, a requirement that employees at large businesses get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job.
A foster parent joins us with her story and how Extra Special Parents was a part of it.
You can learn more about fostering at fosterva.org.
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.