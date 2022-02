Local Colors Executive Director Lisa Spencer gave us the lowdown on what to expect during this year’s Local Colors Festival.

Local Colors Executive Director Lisa Spencer gave us the lowdown on what to expect during this year’s Local Colors Festival.

After 2020′s no in-person festival and last year’s modified festival, things will be back at Elmwood Park in 2022.

The festival, which is free, will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.