ROANOKE - Fire departments from around our area are remembering their brothers and sisters who died on September 11th, 2001. They will climb the stairs of the Wells Fargo building several times to honor those who lost their lives that fateful day. We sit down with Lt. Pete Matthiessen to talk about the stair climb, what it represents, and how others can get involved.

