Affordable DIY Apparel For Your Tailgate

ROANOKE - This is a step-by-step tutorial of DIY shirts. How to transfer an image from one shirt to another one. Whether you want a shirt for your favorite sports team, or you see a kids shirt with a cool logo that you want to steal, this will teach you how to make the shirt you want.

I went to Goodwill and found some awesome kids shirts with graphics that I loved (only $3)! I also found a plain white shirt that fit me ($1).

What you need:

-Plain shirt that fits you. (Blank shirt from Walmart or Joann Fabrics)

-Shirt with a logo or image that you want.

-Heat & Bond

-Scissors

-Iron

-Sewing Machine (optional)

Step One: Attach the heat and bond to the shirt with the logo or graphic that you want. The Heat 'n Bond has instructions on it for how to attach. (I recommend this being the first thing because it makes cutting the logo/graphic out easier.)

Step Two: Cut the logo/graphic out of the shirt that does not fit.

Step Three: Figure out where on your shirt (that fits you) you want to put the logo/graphic. Keep in mind that you don't want to go too close to the collar or the armpit.

Step Four: Iron it on your shirt! The Heat 'n Bond has instructions on it.

Step Five (optional): Sew it on! It looks a little more put together.

Step Six: Show off your completely unique shirt and tell everyone that you made it yourself.

