ROANOKE, Va. - Mariana Preda is a pan flute player from Romania. She is well known in Europe and added to her accomplishments in 2018 with the Ibla Outstanding Musician Award. She is one of nine musicians embarking on the USA Ibla Winners Tour. The first stop is at Radford University on Friday, April 26.

