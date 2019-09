ROANOKE - Learn a delicious recipe for Blue Cheese Dip with The Pie Lady!

Blue Cheese Dip:

In a blender or food processor combine:

1/2 cup dairy sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar or white vinegar

1 clove of garlic, minced

Cover and blend or process until smooth

Cover and chill for up to 1 week

If desired, top with additional crumbled blue cheese before service

Makes 1-1/4 cups

