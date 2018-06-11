Celebrate Father's Day with Virginia Distillery Company

ROANOKE - We're teaming up with Virginia Distillery Co. to bring you a few cocktail recipes to celebrate Dad this weekend. Plus, hear more about their unique distillery and property in Lovingston, Virginia open to visitors year round.

Virginia Distillery Company Pineapple Express

2 oz Port Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky

1/2 oz Punt e Mes

1/2 oz Giffard Caribbean Pineapple Liqueur

Dash of orange bitters.

Combine all ingredients. Stir & add dash of Orange bitters. Garnish with lemon twist & serve in a coupe.

Whisky Martinez

1 ½ ounce Port Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky

1 ounce sweet vermouth

½ ounce Luxardo cherry juice

¼ ounce freshly squeezed orange juice

3 dashes chocolate bitters

Cinnamon stick to garnish

Combine ingredients in a glass. Stir and garnish with cinnamon stick.



