Celebrate Father's Day with Virginia Distillery Company

ROANOKE - We're teaming up with Virginia Distillery Co. to bring you a few cocktail recipes to celebrate Dad this weekend. Plus, hear more about their unique distillery and property in Lovingston, Virginia open to visitors year round.
Virginia Distillery Company Pineapple Express
2 oz Port Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky
1/2 oz Punt e Mes
1/2 oz Giffard Caribbean Pineapple Liqueur
Dash of orange bitters.
Combine all ingredients. Stir & add dash of Orange bitters. Garnish with lemon twist & serve in a coupe.
Whisky Martinez
1 ½ ounce Port Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky
1 ounce sweet vermouth
½ ounce Luxardo cherry juice
¼ ounce freshly squeezed orange juice
3 dashes chocolate bitters
Cinnamon stick to garnish
Combine ingredients in a glass. Stir and garnish with cinnamon stick.
