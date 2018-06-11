Daytime Blue Ridge

Celebrate Father's Day with Virginia Distillery Company

Amanda is here with some great ways to celebrate Dad this weekend

By Natalie Faunce - Daytime Blue Ridge Host, Brittany Flowers - Daytime Blue Ridge Host

ROANOKE - We're teaming up with Virginia Distillery Co. to bring you a few cocktail recipes to celebrate Dad this weekend. Plus, hear more about their unique distillery and property in Lovingston, Virginia open to visitors year round.

Virginia  Distillery  Company  Pineapple  Express  
2  oz  Port  Cask  Finished  Virginia-Highland  Whisky    
1/2  oz  Punt  e  Mes  
1/2  oz  Giffard  Caribbean  Pineapple  Liqueur  
Dash  of  orange  bitters.  
Combine  all  ingredients.  Stir  &  add  dash  of  Orange  bitters.  Garnish  with  lemon  twist  &  serve  in  a  coupe.

Whisky Martinez
1 ½ ounce Port Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky
1 ounce sweet vermouth
½ ounce Luxardo cherry juice
¼ ounce freshly squeezed orange juice
3 dashes chocolate bitters
Cinnamon stick to garnish
Combine ingredients in a glass. Stir and garnish with cinnamon stick.
 

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.