Celebrate the men in your life with a meatloaf they can't resist

ROANOKE, Va. - Father's Day is just a few weeks away so the Virginia Egg Council is sharing a popular meatloaf recipe that the men in your life will love!

Presto's Surprising Egg Meatloaf

What you need:

3 large eggs, hard-boiled

2 lbs. extra lean ground beef (93% lean)

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup seasoned (like garlic-herb) breadcrumbs (finely crushed)

½ cup chopped onion, sauteed if desired

1/3 cup Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

¾ cup low-sodium ketchup, divided Makes 6 servings

Directions:

· Hard-boil eggs: Place 3 eggs in a large pot; fill with enough cold water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then remove immediately from heat; cover with a lid and let sit for 12 minutes. Drain and fill with ice water. Let eggs sit in cold water for 15 minutes to cool completely (crackle all over as soon as cool enough to handle for easier peeling). Peel.

· Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large mixing bowl add remaining ingredients, using only ¼ cup ketchup. Knead by hand until evenly combined and very smooth

· *Place half in a 9x5" loaf pan. Press with hands to fill the bottom of the pan. Arrange hard-boiled eggs lengthwise on top and cover with the rest of the meat mixture.

· Bake for 20 minutes; remove from oven; brush the top of meatloaf with ¼ cup ketchup; return to oven for 10 minutes.

· Remove from oven; brush with remaining ketchup; bake another 10 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160°F (about 15 min. longer).

· Let sit 5-10 minutes; carefully remove from pan; slice crosswise into six even pieces and serve.

· OR chill, then slice into 6 thick slices for fabulous sandwiches on crusty ciabatta rolls.



*For easy cleanup, line pan with foil & parchment - up and over the sides; bake; lift out, peel off; serve.



