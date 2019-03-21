Choosing fresh, healthy options during college

ROANOKE, Va. - Sarah Falls is back in the Daytime Kitchen to show how students at Liberty University can make healthy choices during meal time. Falls also shares Sodexo's easy recipe for a Tomato Basil Vinaigrette:

1.5 Tbl Dijon Mustard

1 ½ ounces Balsamic Vinegar

5 ounces Olive Oil

1 ½ tsp Fresh Basil Chiffonade

1 ½ Tbl Honey

1/8 tsp Salt or to taste

2 ounces Roma Tomatoes cut in half, seasoned with olive oil, salt, pepper, chopped garlic and grilled or pan fried

1/8 tsp Black Pepper or to taste

Combine Dijon mustard and vinegar in a small mixing bowl and mix well. Slowly whisk in half the oil in a steady stream until incorporated. (you can use a food processor or blender and slowly add oil as it’s blending) Add basil, honey and mix. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Cut and core roma tomatoes. Rub with oil, salt, pepper, and chopped garlic. Place on hot grill and cook until soft or 140 degrees. You can also grill these in a sauté pan or roast them in the oven. Dice the tomatoes ¼” and add to the vinaigrette. Stir well and refrigerate.

