ROANOKE - Details on the 4th Annual CANstruction contest & food drive for Feeding America Southwest Virginia. Find out more about the can-do construction competition taking place March 1st, using 22,000+ cans of food. Plus, we're learning where those cans are headed after the event and find out how you can vote for your favorite througout the month.

