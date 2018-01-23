Daytime Kitchen: 202 Social House

ROANOKE - We're talking Restaurant Week with the newest place on the block, 202 Social House. Hear about their new location downtown, and their specials for Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week.

Chicken Florentine with Mushrooms

2oz Clarified Butter

5oz Chicken Breasts (2)

1 tsp Minced Garlic

1/2 tsp Minced Shallots

1/2 cup Mushrooms

2oz White Wine

1lb Flour

1/2 tsp Chicken Base

1/2 tsp Kosher Salt

1/4 tsp Black Pepper

2oz Parmesan Cheese

4oz Fettuccine

1cup Spinach

8oz Heavy Cream

In a large sauce pan, over medium/low heat, add clarified butter. Lightly dust chicken breasts. Place in pan and cook until chicken is 75% done. Add garlic, shallots and mushrooms. Cook until garlic starts to brown. Add white wine and let wine reduce almost half way. Add cream, parmesan and chicken base. Let sauce reduce until slightly thick. Add salt and pepper. Add spinach and Fettuccine and let sauce reduce to desired thickness. Keep pasta and chicken separate in pan to make serving easier.

