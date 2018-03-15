Daytime Kitchen: Avoiding Food Sensitivities

ROANOKE - Liberty University's Dining Services shows how they protect students with food allergies and sensitivities. See some of their best practices to keep students safe-- plus, they're sharing some tasty recipes.

Dijon Dill Roasted Salmon

4 Each 6 oz Fresh Salmon Filets Skinned

½ tsp Kosher Salt

½ tsp Coarse Grind Black Pepper

1 tsp Chopped Garlic

½ tsp Olive Oil

2 Tbl Stone Ground Mustard

1 Tbl Dried Dill

1 Tbl Honey

Method:

Rub olive oil on a small sheet pan and place the salmon filets on top. Season with salt and pepper. Mix garlic, olive oil, mustard, dill, and honey together. Spread the mixture evenly on top of all 4 pieces of salmon. Bake at 375 for 15-20 minutes or until an internal temperature of 145 degrees.

Herb Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

3 Pounds Fingerling Potatoes washed and dried

2 oz Olive Oil

½ Tsp Kosher Salt

½ Tsp Coarse Black Pepper

1 Tbl Fresh Thyme Chopped

Method:

Toss all ingredients together and roast on a small sheet pan at 375 for 20-25 minutes.

Yellow Squash, Peppers, and Peas Sauté

1 ¼ oz olive oil

1 tsp chopped garlic

8 oz Diced Yellow Squash

8 oz Diced Red Peppers

10 oz Frozen Green Peas (thawed and drained)

1 tsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Coarse Black Pepper

Method:

Heat oil then add chopped garlic and cook for 3 minutes, add diced red peppers, and peas and finish cooking. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

