Daytime Kitchen: Cheeseburger Pizza from Grace's Place Pizzeria

ROANOKE - Grace Niday is back in our Daytime Kitchen with another tasty pizza recipe from Grace's Place Pizzeria in Grandin Village. See what goes into this flavorful pie option:

Cheeseburger Pizza

Ingredients:

14” Pizza dough ball

4 Oz Pizza Sauce

1 cup Hamburger beef seasoned, cooked and drained

3 Oz Crumbled cooked bacon

3 Oz. Sliced onions

2 cups of Shredded Mozzarella cheese

1 Cup of Shredded Cheddar cheese

Optional: Cold Dice tomatoes and Strips of crispy romaine lettuce

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 500 degrees.

Roll dough into a circle on a lightly floured surface. Place dough on a 14” pizza screen or baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Spread pizza sauce on dough, leaving about an inch border, arrange the beef then mozzarella cheese, top with bacon and onions and last cheddar cheese. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Cut into 8 wedges. Enjoy!!!

