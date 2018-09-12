Daytime Kitchen: French Onion Soup With Frankie Rowland's

ROANOKE - Chef Charlie Brown is back from Frankie Rowland's to share a delicious recipe for French Onion Soup. This is perfect for a rainy day!

Get the recipe here:

French Onion Soup:

5 yellow onions. Julienned

1 TBL Brown Sugar

1 tsp Crushed Reds

1 tsp Fresh Ground Pepper

1 TBL Fresh Chopped Garlic

2 Bay Leaves

3-4 Sprigs of Thyme

3 oz Brandy

1 tsp Soy Sauce

1 tsp Hot Sauce ( Tabasco)

1 TBL Whole Grain Mustard

2 TBL Fresh Ginger Paste

1 oz Tomato Paste

1/4 cup flour

2-3 qt Beef Stock

On medium high heat, sauté onions until caramelized. Add sugar, garlic, bay leaves, thyme. Continue to sauté adding brandy, soy sauce, hot sauce, mustard, and the ginger paste. Cook until well incorporated. Whisk in the flour and cook until a nice nutty brown color. Add stock slowly, whisking until desired consistency. Reduce heat and simmer for 1/2 hour. Stir in tomato paste to help thicken. Portion soup into oven safe bowl. Top with sliced baguette or other bread, and Gruyere cheese. With the low broiler option on your oven place the soup into the oven for the cheese to melt and bread to crisp. Enjoy

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.