Daytime Kitchen: Korean Chicken Tacos With Liberty University Dining Services

ROANOKE - Liberty University Dining Services joins us to show a tasty recipe for Korean Chicken Tacos! Check it out!

Korean BBQ Sauce

1 oz Peeled Fresh Ginger Root

2 Tbl Chopped Fresh Garlic

1 Tbl Sliced Green Onion

1 cup Soy Sauce

2 ½ Tbl Seasoned Rice Vinegar

2 ½ Tbl Honey

2 ½ Tbl Sriracha

3 ½ Tbl Sesame Oil

3 ½ Tbl Sesame Seeds

½ tsp Red Pepper Flake

4 oz Cored and Chopped Asian Pear

Blend All ingredients and use as a marinade for your chicken. Reserve Sauce, heat and thicken with a slurry made from cornstarch and water to thicken.

Kimchi

7 oz Thinly Sliced Napa Cabbage

4 oz. Peeled and thinly sliced cucumbers

8 oz Grated Daikon Radish

2 Tbl Chopped Garlic

2 Tbl Fish Sauce

2 oz Chili Powder

2 oz Sliced Green onions

2 tsp Sugar

2 oz Seasoned Rice vinegar

3 tsp Sesame Seeds

1 tsp Kosher Salt

Mix vegetables and set aside. Mix remaining ingredients until sugar and salt dissolve in the sauce (heat if necessary and cool). Toss sauce and vegetables and marinate for 2-4 hours prior to serving.



Sriracha Mayonnaise

1 Cup Mayonnaise

1 Tbl Roasted Chopped Garlic

1/8 tsp Salt

1/8 tsp Pepper

1 ½ oz Sriracha



Korean Chicken Tacos

* You can buy premade popcorn chicken if that's easier and toss with the sauce or use the recipe below

4 each Chicken Thighs

1 ½ cups Chicken Breader (House of Autry)

4 Tbl Flour

2 Eggs Beaten

Korean Bbq Sauce

Taco Building:

6" Flour or white corn tortillas

½ Cup Sharp White Cheddar Cheese

Kimchi

Sliced Green Onions

Cilantro Leaves

Toasted Sesame Seeds

Brown Rice or Jasmine Rice w/ peas and toasted nori (seaweed lightly toasted)

Heat 1" oil in a sauté pan to 350 degrees. Dip chicken in egg mixture then dip in the flour/breader mixture, coat well. You can dice the chicken if you prefer to do this ahead of time. Put the chicken in the hot oil and cook until an internal temperature of 165 degrees is reached. Heat the bbq sauce and dip the chicken in the sauce. Heat tortillas, spread sriracha mayo in tortilla then layer the cheese, then the chicken, then top it with kimchi, green onions, cilantro leaves, and sesame seeds. Enjoy! Serve with brown rice or jasmine rice with peas and toasted nori flakes.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.