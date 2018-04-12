Daytime Blue Ridge

Daytime Kitchen: Low Country Boil, Bayou Sunset

Chef Evan is back from the Quarter with a tasty recipe to welcome Spring

By Brittany Flowers - Daytime Blue Ridge Host, Natalie Faunce - Daytime Blue Ridge Host

ROANOKE - Chef Evan is back from the Quarter with a tasty recipe to welcome Spring-- a shrimp low country boil.  Plus, Rainey joins him with a fresh, springtime cocktail--- the Bayou Sunset. 

Bayou sunset

1.5 oz satsuma rum

.5 oz habanero-mint simple syrup

5-6 mint leaves

3 limes

ginger ale

Muddle and shake the mint with limes, rum and simple syrup.

top with ginger ale

 

Low country shrimp boil

 

    3 ounce seafood seasoning

    12-ounce bottle pale ale beer

    1 lemon, cut in half

    3 pounds baby red potatoes

    2 pounds Andouille sausage, cut into 2-inch pieces

    6 ears fresh corn, cut in half

    4 pounds unpeeled, medium-size raw shrimp

 

    Combine first 3 ingredients and 5 quarts water in a 12-quart. covered stockpot. Bring to a rolling boil over medium heat. Add potatoes and sausage; cover and cook 10 minutes. Add corn; cover and cook 5 minutes.

   

    Add shrimp and crawfish; cover and cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, 10 minutes. Drain. Serve with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and hot sauce.

 

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.