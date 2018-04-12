Daytime Kitchen: Low Country Boil, Bayou Sunset

ROANOKE - Chef Evan is back from the Quarter with a tasty recipe to welcome Spring-- a shrimp low country boil. Plus, Rainey joins him with a fresh, springtime cocktail--- the Bayou Sunset.
Bayou sunset
1.5 oz satsuma rum
.5 oz habanero-mint simple syrup
5-6 mint leaves
3 limes
ginger ale
Muddle and shake the mint with limes, rum and simple syrup.
top with ginger ale
Low country shrimp boil
3 ounce seafood seasoning
12-ounce bottle pale ale beer
1 lemon, cut in half
3 pounds baby red potatoes
2 pounds Andouille sausage, cut into 2-inch pieces
6 ears fresh corn, cut in half
4 pounds unpeeled, medium-size raw shrimp
Combine first 3 ingredients and 5 quarts water in a 12-quart. covered stockpot. Bring to a rolling boil over medium heat. Add potatoes and sausage; cover and cook 10 minutes. Add corn; cover and cook 5 minutes.
Add shrimp and crawfish; cover and cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, 10 minutes. Drain. Serve with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and hot sauce.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.