Daytime Kitchen: Low Country Boil, Bayou Sunset

ROANOKE - Chef Evan is back from the Quarter with a tasty recipe to welcome Spring-- a shrimp low country boil. Plus, Rainey joins him with a fresh, springtime cocktail--- the Bayou Sunset.

Bayou sunset

1.5 oz satsuma rum

.5 oz habanero-mint simple syrup

5-6 mint leaves

3 limes

ginger ale

Muddle and shake the mint with limes, rum and simple syrup.

top with ginger ale

Low country shrimp boil

3 ounce seafood seasoning

12-ounce bottle pale ale beer

1 lemon, cut in half

3 pounds baby red potatoes

2 pounds Andouille sausage, cut into 2-inch pieces

6 ears fresh corn, cut in half

4 pounds unpeeled, medium-size raw shrimp

Combine first 3 ingredients and 5 quarts water in a 12-quart. covered stockpot. Bring to a rolling boil over medium heat. Add potatoes and sausage; cover and cook 10 minutes. Add corn; cover and cook 5 minutes.

Add shrimp and crawfish; cover and cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, 10 minutes. Drain. Serve with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and hot sauce.

