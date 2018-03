ROANOKE - Hollywood's is back to talk about Williamson Rd. Restaurant Week and the specials they'll be offering guests this week. Check out their recipe for a killer "Shrimp & Grits":

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp

Garlic

Bacon

Andouille Sausage

Onion

Worchestershire

Chicken Stock

Green, Red Peppers

Lemon Juice

Chipotle Puree

Salt, Pepper

Cornstarch Slurry

Cheddar Grits

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.