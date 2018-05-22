Daytime Kitchen: Southern Salsa Recipes

ROANOKE - Marsha Fisher from Bella Events Catering joins us in the kitchen to help us celebrate National Salsa Month with not one, but TWO, Southern inspired Salsa recipes.

MANGO BANGO SALSA

INGREDIENTS

• 1 mango, peeled and diced

• ½ cup cucumber, peeled and diced

• 1 Tbsp. jalapeno, finely chopped

• 1/3 cup red onion, diced

• 1 Tbsp. lime juice

• 1/3 cup cilantro, roughly chopped

• Salt and pepper

• Southern Recipe Bold & Spicy Pork Rinds

DIRECTIONS

1. Combine the mango, cucumber, jalapeno, red onion, lime juice and cilantro. Mix well. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then serve.

CORN OFF THE COB SALSA

INGREDIENTS

• 8 Medium ears of corn or 1, 15 oz. can yellow corn and 1, 15 oz. white corn, drained

• 1 (4 oz.) can chopped green chile, drained

• 1 (2.5 oz.) can sliced black olives, drained

• 2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped

• 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped

• 3 Tbsp. white vinegar

• 1/3 cup olive oil

• ¼ tsp. salt

• 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh cilantro

• Southern Recipe Pork Rinds

DIRECTIONS:

1. Boil corn until tender, remove from water and let cool.

2. Cut kernels from the cob, or open cans, and place in a larger bowl.

3. Mix the corn, chilies, olives, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, vinegar, oil and salt in a medium bowl and chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour. Just before serving, add in the cilantro.

4. Serve with Southern Recipe Original pork rinds.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.