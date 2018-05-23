Daytime Kitchen: Step-Up Your Strawberry Shortcake

ROANOKE - Chef Ted Polfelt, Executive Chef at 419 West, is here to show us a recipe to elevate your traditional Strawberry Shortcake. Plus, get the details of a Father's Day event they're cooking up over at 419 West.
"Strawberry shortcake" :
with a love wheat beer, sponge cake, with candied thyme, and Chantilly Cream Macerated Strawberries with wheat beer
1 pint of hulled strawberries
4 oz. sugar
pinch of kosher salt
pinch of cardamom
MOP: Combine and allow to macerate up 2 hours under refrigeration. Add one 12 oz. wheat beer reduced by 3/4 and allow to cool. Add to macerated strawberries
Vanilla Genoise
6 eggs
1 C sugar
(whip to a ribbon)
1 C Cake Flour
1 oz Butter
1 tsp vanilla extract
(Combine)
MOP: Cook at 350F until slightly brown color is achieved.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.