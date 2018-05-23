Daytime Kitchen: Step-Up Your Strawberry Shortcake

ROANOKE - Chef Ted Polfelt, Executive Chef at 419 West, is here to show us a recipe to elevate your traditional Strawberry Shortcake. Plus, get the details of a Father's Day event they're cooking up over at 419 West.

"Strawberry shortcake" :

with a love wheat beer, sponge cake, with candied thyme, and Chantilly Cream Macerated Strawberries with wheat beer

1 pint of hulled strawberries

4 oz. sugar

pinch of kosher salt

pinch of cardamom

MOP: Combine and allow to macerate up 2 hours under refrigeration. Add one 12 oz. wheat beer reduced by 3/4 and allow to cool. Add to macerated strawberries

Vanilla Genoise

6 eggs

1 C sugar

(whip to a ribbon)

1 C Cake Flour

1 oz Butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

(Combine)

MOP: Cook at 350F until slightly brown color is achieved.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.