ROANOKE - We're getting in the St. Patrick's Day Spirit with Chef Ted in the Kitchen today -- making some traditional Irish dishes. Today, we're learning the secrets to Stewed Cabbage and Corned Beef.

Corned beef

2lb raw brined corned beef brisket

1 ea onion, large dice

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

1 bay leaf

Stewed Cabbage



1 head Green Cabbage

1/2 tsp Caraway seeds

TT Salt and Pepper

12 oz. Beer of choice

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.