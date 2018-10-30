Daytime Kitchen: Stuffed Butternut Squash

ROANOKE - The Natural Bridge Hotel & Conference Center is in the Daytime Kitchen with a recipe for stuffed butternut squash! Get details on how they make this and some holiday events coming up!

STUFFED BUTTERNUT SQUASH

Stuffed Butternut Squash with Quinoa, Kale, Cranberries, and Chickpeas

Prep Time:10 mins | Cook Time:1 hr

Total Time:1 hr 10 mins

Ingredients

2 medium butternut squash about 2 1/2 pounds each

2 teaspoons olive oil divided

3/4 cup quinoa

1 1/2 cups vegetable broth

1 bunch kale stems removed and chopped (about 6 lightly packed cups)

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tablespoon fresh oregano

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt plus additional for roasting squash

1/2 teaspoon black pepper plus additional for roasting squash

1 can chickpeas (15 ounces), rinsed and drained

Zest of 1 orange plus 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice

1/3 cup reduced sugar dried cranberries

Grated Parmesan cheese or crumbled feta cheese, optional

Instructions

1. Place a rack in the center of your oven and preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Halve the butternut squash, scoop out the seeds, then arrange the halves on a baking tray, cut sides up. Drizzle with 1 teaspoon olive oil and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Bake 45-55 minutes, just until the squash is fork tender. Remove from the oven and let cool. Reduce the oven temperature to 375 degrees.

2. While the squash is baking, place the broth in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Add the quinoa, return to a boil, then reduce the heat, cover, and let simmer for 12 minutes, until most of the broth is absorbed. Remove from the heat and let sit, covered, for 15 minutes. Fluff with a fork, then set aside.

3. In a large skillet, heat the remaining 1 teaspoon olive over medium. Add the kale and cook until wilted, about 4 minutes, then reduce the heat to medium low. Add the garlic, oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Cook 30 additional seconds, until is fragrant. Stir in the chickpeas, orange zest, orange juice, cooked quinoa, and cranberries.

4. Once the squash is cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh, leaving a 1/2-inch-thick border around the sides and a 3/4-inch border along the bottom. Reserve the flesh for another use (or if you don't mind a super duper stuffed squash, mix it in with the rest of the filling). Stuff the kale quinoa filling into the squash halves, then return the squash to the oven. Bake at 375 degrees until hot, about 10 additional minutes. Sprinkle with cheese and serve warm.

Store leftover stuffed butternut squash in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Reheat in a 350 degree oven, covered, until hot (about 20-30 minutes) or gently in the microwave.

