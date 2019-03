ROANOKE, Va. - Tuco's Taqueria was back in the Daytime Kitchen to share one of their most famous appetizers. You can make your own version at home by combining the following ingredients:

Chorizo Nachos:

Tortilla Chips

Tuco's Queso

Tuco's Chorizo (Chorizo, poblano pepper, Anaheim pepper, and yellow Onion)

Pico de Gallo

Tuco's Black Bean Blend

Tuco's Corn Blend

Shredded Iceburg lettuce

Cheddar Jack cheese

Tuco's Cilantro Cream

Sliced Jalapenos

