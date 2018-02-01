Daytime Kitchen: The Art of Pickling

ROANOKE - Joseph Dill is back in the kitchen teaching us all about how to pickle. Plus, he's sharing TWO tasty recipes you can try at home:

Bourbon Pickled Onions

1 cup Minor's Bourbon Sauce

1 cup balsamic Vinegar

1 cup water

2 red onions shaved

Salt and Pepper

· In pot mix sauce, vinegar, water and salt & pepper.

· Bring to a boil

· Let cool

· Pour liquid over onions

Will place on burger for presentation and for staff to eat



Sweet Chili Pickled Vegetables

1 cup Minor's Sweet Chili Sauce

1 cup rice wine vinegar

1 cup water

1 lb shaved carrots and jicama

· In pot mix sauce, vinegar, water and salt & pepper.

· Bring to a boil

· Let cool

Will place on a pork bahn mi for presentation and for staff to eat

