Daytime Kitchen: The Art of Pickling

ROANOKE - Joseph Dill is back in the kitchen teaching us all about how to pickle. Plus, he's sharing TWO tasty recipes you can try at home:
Bourbon Pickled Onions
1 cup Minor's Bourbon Sauce
1 cup balsamic Vinegar
1 cup water
2 red onions shaved
Salt and Pepper
· In pot mix sauce, vinegar, water and salt & pepper.
· Bring to a boil
· Let cool
· Pour liquid over onions
Will place on burger for presentation and for staff to eat
Sweet Chili Pickled Vegetables
1 cup Minor's Sweet Chili Sauce
1 cup rice wine vinegar
1 cup water
1 lb shaved carrots and jicama
· In pot mix sauce, vinegar, water and salt & pepper.
· Bring to a boil
· Let cool
Will place on a pork bahn mi for presentation and for staff to eat
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.