Grilling Tips with Chef T

ROANOKE - Chef T joins us for a great summer BBQ recipe using Bold Rock Hard Cider.

Here's the recipe:

BBQ RIBS

MARINADE: 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1⁄4 cup bold rock blackberry cider

1⁄4 cup olive oil

1 lemon, juice and zest of

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper



BBQ Sauce recipe-

1 tablespoon olive oil or favorite oil blend

1 small onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 fresh red chilli, finely chopped

5 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon fennel seed, crushed

8 oz ketchup

8 oz blackberry cider

1 cup local honey

2 cups fresh blackberries pureed

2 tablespoons soy sauce

salt and black pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the onion, garlic, red chili, brown sugar and fennel seeds, and cook until onion is tender and sugar has melted. Mix in ketchup, cider, honey, blackberry puree and soy sauce. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low, and simmer 10 minutes.

