Daytime Kitchen: Healthy Tailgating Recipes

ROANOKE - Beth Richey From First We Nourish, LLC is back in the daytime kitchen to bring us a delicious, and flavorful recipe that will definitely be a hit at your next tailgate!

Big & Bold Vegetarian Chili

Serves 11 (1 cup servings)

Ingredients:

Instructions:

In a large pot heat the canola oil over medium-high heat.

Add the onions, Poblano peppers, and carrots. Saute until the onions begin to soften, ~5 min.

Add the crumbled tempeh and soy sauce. Saute until the tempeh starts to brown slightly, ~5 min (stir frequently to prevent sticking).

While the veggies and tempeh are sautéing set up your blender or food processor. Add the V8, garlic cloves, chipotle peppers, raisins, tomatoes, spices, and vinegar. Blend until smooth.

Once the tempeh has started to brown, add the blended V8 mixture, tomato sauce, and water. Simmer for ~15 minutes.