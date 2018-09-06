Daytime Kitchen

Daytime Kitchen: Healthy Tailgating Recipes

Beth Richey From First We Nourish, LLC whips a delicious healthy chili

By Natalie Faunce - Daytime Blue Ridge Host, Brittany Flowers - Daytime Blue Ridge Host

ROANOKE - Beth Richey From First We Nourish, LLC is back in the daytime kitchen to bring us a delicious, and flavorful recipe that will definitely be a hit at your next tailgate!

 

Big & Bold Vegetarian Chili

Serves 11 (1 cup servings)

 

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp. canola oil
  • 2 Poblano peppers, finely diced
  • 1 medium onion, finely diced (1 cup)
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 2 blocks of tempeh, crumbled
  • 1 Tbsp. soy sauce (reduced sodium)

 

  • 1 can (12oz) V8- low sodium
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 2 chipotle peppers in adobo
  • 1/3 cup raisins
  • 1 Tbsp. ground cumin
  • 1 Tbsp. ground coriander
  • ½ Tbsp. chili powder
  • ½ Tbsp. dried oregano
  • 2 medium tomatoes (very ripe)
  • 1 Tbsp. golden balsamic or sherry vinegar

 

  • 28 oz tomato sauce
  • 1.5-2 cups water
  • 2 (14oz) cans of low sodium black beans
  • 2/3 cup bulgur (dry)

 

Instructions:

 

  1. In a large pot heat the canola oil over medium-high heat.
  2. Add the onions, Poblano peppers, and carrots. Saute until the onions begin to soften, ~5 min.
  3. Add the crumbled tempeh and soy sauce. Saute until the tempeh starts to brown slightly, ~5 min (stir frequently to prevent sticking).
  4. While the veggies and tempeh are sautéing set up your blender or food processor. Add the V8, garlic cloves, chipotle peppers, raisins, tomatoes, spices, and vinegar. Blend until smooth.
  5. Once the tempeh has started to brown, add the blended V8 mixture, tomato sauce, and water. Simmer for ~15 minutes.
  6. Add the black beans and bulgur. Simmer for another 10-15 minutes and remove from heat.

 

 

Nutritional Information (1 cup): 270 calories, 38g carbohydrates (27 net), 11g dietary fiber, 8g total fat, 1.5g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 16g protein, 478mg sodium, and 1060mg potassium.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.