Daytime Kitchen: Healthy Tailgating Recipes

ROANOKE - Beth Richey From First We Nourish, LLC is back in the daytime kitchen to bring us a delicious, and flavorful recipe that will definitely be a hit at your next tailgate!
Big & Bold Vegetarian Chili
Serves 11 (1 cup servings)
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. canola oil
- 2 Poblano peppers, finely diced
- 1 medium onion, finely diced (1 cup)
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 2 blocks of tempeh, crumbled
- 1 Tbsp. soy sauce (reduced sodium)
- 1 can (12oz) V8- low sodium
- 4 garlic cloves
- 2 chipotle peppers in adobo
- 1/3 cup raisins
- 1 Tbsp. ground cumin
- 1 Tbsp. ground coriander
- ½ Tbsp. chili powder
- ½ Tbsp. dried oregano
- 2 medium tomatoes (very ripe)
- 1 Tbsp. golden balsamic or sherry vinegar
- 28 oz tomato sauce
- 1.5-2 cups water
- 2 (14oz) cans of low sodium black beans
- 2/3 cup bulgur (dry)
Instructions:
- In a large pot heat the canola oil over medium-high heat.
- Add the onions, Poblano peppers, and carrots. Saute until the onions begin to soften, ~5 min.
- Add the crumbled tempeh and soy sauce. Saute until the tempeh starts to brown slightly, ~5 min (stir frequently to prevent sticking).
- While the veggies and tempeh are sautéing set up your blender or food processor. Add the V8, garlic cloves, chipotle peppers, raisins, tomatoes, spices, and vinegar. Blend until smooth.
- Once the tempeh has started to brown, add the blended V8 mixture, tomato sauce, and water. Simmer for ~15 minutes.
- Add the black beans and bulgur. Simmer for another 10-15 minutes and remove from heat.
Nutritional Information (1 cup): 270 calories, 38g carbohydrates (27 net), 11g dietary fiber, 8g total fat, 1.5g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 16g protein, 478mg sodium, and 1060mg potassium.
