Daytime Kitchen: Whistle Creek Pet Treats

ROANOKE - Eric Lynn from Whistle Creek Pet Treats is in the Daytime Kitchen with some unique all-natural pet treats! Get this delicious recipe, and find out how you can purchase these for your pets!



Pumpkin * Peanut Butter * Carob Delights!



***Protein & Fiber Rich, Low Glycemic, Grain & Gluten Free***

1 can (15 oz) pumpkin puree

½ cup peanut butter

2 fresh eggs (room temp)

2 tbsp local raw honey

1 tbsp organic coconut oil

1 tbsp carob powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground ginger

⅓ cup organic unsweetened shredded coconut

2 cups organic pea flour

¼ cup organic coconut flour

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Combine pumpkin, peanut butter, honey, eggs, coconut oil, and shredded coconut until well blended.

Add dry ingredients into your wet mixture and mix until combined.

Slowly add pea & coconut while mixing until a nice soft dough texture forms.

Using a cookie press or cookie scoop with your favorite shape or size, place cookies onto a well greased pan or one with parchment paper.

Bake @ 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes (less for a softer cookie and more for a slight crunch)

Cool completely and store in an airtight container & place in the fridge for 7-10 days or freeze for up to 3-6 months.



