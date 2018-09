ROANOKE - One For The Road creates specialized cocktail creations for special events, and they are mixing up a delicious drink that will be at the Al Pollard Gala! Get the recipe here:

Reviving of the Corpse



1.5 oz Brugal Rum

.75 oz Cointreau

.75 oz Lillet

.5 oz Lime

.25 oz Simple Syrup

Green Chartreuse Rinse

Combine all ingredients into a shaking tin. Add ice. Shake. Fine strain into a chilled coupe with a Green Chartreuse rinse. Imbibe!

