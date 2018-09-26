Daytime Kitchen: German Potato Salad With 419 West

ROANOKE - Executive Chef Ted Polfelt from 419 West is back in the Daytime Kitchen with a recipe for German Potato Salad. Get details on the recipe, and how you can try it during Oktoberfest at 419 West!

German Potato Salad



1.5 # russet potatoes,peeled cubed

4 strips bacon, diced

1/2 onion diced

4 T chives, diced

1/2 C cider vinegar

1/2 tsp sugar

1/2 C diced celery, and some leaves

1/8 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp whole grain mustard

TT salt and pepper

MOP: cook potatoes in boiled salted water until fork tender. Add bacon to the pan until crispy. Remove. With bacon fat sauté and cook onion and celery until soft. Add vinegar, salt, sugar, mustard and spices until combined. Port over potatoes and combine remaining ingredients. Season. Serve warm or room temp.

