Daytime Kitchen: The Fatty With Ronald McDonald House Charities

ROANOKE - Steve Pardon from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia, is in the Daytime Kitchen with a unique recipe for something he calls "The Fatty." Get details on this recipe and find out about upcoming events!

The Fatty:

In the smoking meat world a "Fatty" is bacon wrapped around ground meat wrapped around a filling. Not really a recipe- More like a general idea that you make your own:

Ingredients:

A pound (or suitable amount for the number you are feeding) of ground beef or sausage or even better a combination of the two

Filling of your choice. Today we are using red/yellow/green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

Two pounds of bacon made into a weave

Process:

Put the meat into a gallon Ziploc bag to make it easy to roll out.

After rolling lay out the meat and spread filling of your choice out in the center. Wrap the meat around the filling creating a loaf shaped "fatty".

Weave the bacon. Lay 5-6 slices out long ways and then weave bacon cross ways through the pieces.

Wrap the fatty with the bacon weave.

Cook:

Smoke or bake the fatty until an internal temperature of 165 degrees.



