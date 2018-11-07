Daytime Kitchen: Whipped Sweet Potatoes With 419 West

ROANOKE - Executive Chef Ted Polfelt shares a Thanksgiving recipe for sweet potatoes with charred honey marshmallow cream! Get details on this recipe and hear about all of the events coming up!

Whipped sweet potato with charred honey marshmallow cream

1.5 C honey

1 C Egg whites

2 oz sugar

Pinch of salt

MOP: place honey on the stove and bring to a boil. While that is heating up add egg whites and sugar to a kitchenaid with a whisk attachment and whip to soft peaks. While the mixer is running pour hot honey in a stream trying to not hit the whisk attachment. Whip until light and fluffy. The bowl should feel room temp. Apply to anything and torch to add color and texture.

