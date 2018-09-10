13th Annual Al Pollard Memorial Gala and Golf Tournament

ROANOKE - The Al Pollard Memorial Gala and Golf Tournament is coming up on September 22nd. The event is one of the Roanoke Valley's largest and most well-known non-profit fundraisers.

This year the gala will be part of the grand Opening activities for the brand new, state-of-the-art culinary school kitchen for the Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program at Virginia Western.

We are getting details on the event.. and a great recipe!

Brick Oven Pimento Cheese

One lb cream cheese

1/3 cup of mayo

1 and 1/4 cheese shredded

9 oz roasted red pepper/pimento

1/2 cup garlic salt

1 tsp white pepper

1/2 tsp cayenne

Blend cream cheese and mayo together till smooth. Next add peppers and cheese and continue to mix. Last add spices for final spin. Put in oven safe bowl and top with cheese. Let sit in the oven till cheese on top bubbles and edges are crispy. Serve with chips or vegies.



