Celebrate National S'mores Day with the Girl Scouts

ROANOKE - We're celebrating all things S'mores with the Girl Scouts in the Daytime Kitchen. Check out this tasty recipe and find out more about their upcoming event this Friday.

S'mores Frosted Crispy Bars

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 min. + cooling

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1 package (10-1/2 ounces) miniature marshmallows

6 cups Rice Krispies

1-1/2 cups Girl Scout Thanks-A-Lot cookies, crushed

1 cup milk chocolate chips

FROSTING:

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup confectioners' sugar

1 jar (7 ounces) marshmallow crème

TOPPING:

1/4 cup crushed Girl Scout Thanks-A-Lot cookies

2 milk chocolate candy bars (1.55 ounces each)

In a 6-qt. stockpot, melt butter over medium heat. Add marshmallows; cook and stir until melted. Remove from heat. Stir in cereal and crushed Girl Scout Thanks-A-Lot cookies. Fold in chocolate chips. Press into a greased 13x9-in. baking pan. Cool to room temperature.

For frosting, in a small bowl, beat butter and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Beat in marshmallow crème on low speed just until blended. Spread over bars. Sprinkle crushed Girl Scout Thanks-A-Lot cookies over frosting. Cut into bars. Break each candy bar into 12 pieces; place a piece on each bar. Yield: 2 dozen.

