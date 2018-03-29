Daytime Kitchen: All Things Easter

ROANOKE - Mary Rapoport is here with some adorable and festive Easter creations to get you and your guests in the Holiday spirit this weekend. Check out her Deviled Egg Recipes and more:

The Easter Bunny's Eggs in a Basket

3 cloves garlic, minced (alternately, use a garlic flavored cheese spread in place of this step)

2 Tablespoons parsley, minced

Pinch salt

Pinch pepper

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 baguette, approximately 24" long, or several long dinner rolls

6 large eggs

· Preheat oven to 400°. Mix garlic, parsley, salt and pepper with olive oil in a small saucepan and sauté on medium heat until garlic is slightly browned. Remove from heat and set aside.

· Place baguette (rolls) on a cookie sheet or on foil wrapped up the sides. Use a small serrated knife to cut 6 holes in top of baguette, (or two in each long dinner roll) spacing evenly apart with enough depth and width to hold one egg. Be careful not to cut through the bottom of the bread.

· Remove bread in the hole (and toss to the birds) to make room for the egg and olive oil mixture. Spoon oil mixture into each hole, or use a garlic flavored cheese spread like Boursin.

· Crack an egg into each hole.

· Cover baguette gently with one large piece of foil, creating a "tent" and bake for 10 minutes. Open the tent and cook until egg white is set, but yolk is soft and runny* about 10 minutes.

· Remove from oven. Cool slightly and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Slice baguette in spaces between the eggs and serve immediately.

*Those with compromised immune systems, the elderly, pregnant women or children should consume fully cooked eggs.

Serves 6

Pastel Deviled Eggs: After peeling the hard boiled eggs, slice in half and remove the yolks (place yolks in zip-top plastic bag). In small cups, measure out enough water to cover egg white halves. Add a drop or two of liquid food coloring to each; stir with a tooth pick; slip in an egg white half. Let sit just until you like the color (pastel will take no time at all - deeper colors, a bit longer); remove with toothpick; dry on paper towels.

Easy Deviled Eggs: Squash yolks into a powder in a zip-top plastic bag then add all usual suspects for Deviled Eggs (mayo, mustard, hot sauce, relish, etc.); combine well. Before serving, smooth yolk mixture to one corner of bag; snip off corner; squeeze into waiting egg while halves. Garnish.

