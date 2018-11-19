Daytime Kitchen

Daytime Kitchen: An Ethiopian Thanksgiving With Queen's Vegan Cafe

Owner Shaqueena Gamez-Snyder shares a traditional Ethiopian Thanksgiving meal

By Natalie Faunce - Daytime Blue Ridge Host, Brittany Flowers - Daytime Blue Ridge Host

ROANOKE - Queen's Vegan Cafe is in the Daytime Kitchen showing us a traditional Ethiopian Thanksgiving meal.  Owner Shaqueena Gamez-Snyder shows us how a vegan meal can be both savory and delicious!  Check it out!

 

Queen presents an Ethiopian Thanksgiving
 Ethiopian Spiced Mushrooms
    8 oz. mushrooms, sliced
    1 onion, minced
    2 garlic cloves, minced
    2 T Ethiopian pepper paste
Spicy Red lentil Stew
    1 c. red lentils
    2 c. water
    1 tomato, diced
    ¼ c. onion, diced
Lentils
1 c. yellow lentils
    2 c. water
    ¼ c. onion, diced
Ethiopian Cabbage
    1 c. White cabbage
    ¼ c. Onion, sliced
    ⅛ c. Carrots
    ⅛ c. Green beans
Tomato Salad
     3 Tomatoes, diced
    ¼ c. onion, diced
    ½ cucumber, diced
     ¼ c. red wine vinegar
    2 T olive oil
 

