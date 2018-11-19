Daytime Kitchen: An Ethiopian Thanksgiving With Queen's Vegan Cafe

ROANOKE - Queen's Vegan Cafe is in the Daytime Kitchen showing us a traditional Ethiopian Thanksgiving meal. Owner Shaqueena Gamez-Snyder shows us how a vegan meal can be both savory and delicious! Check it out!
Queen presents an Ethiopian Thanksgiving
Ethiopian Spiced Mushrooms
8 oz. mushrooms, sliced
1 onion, minced
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 T Ethiopian pepper paste
Spicy Red lentil Stew
1 c. red lentils
2 c. water
1 tomato, diced
¼ c. onion, diced
Lentils
1 c. yellow lentils
2 c. water
¼ c. onion, diced
Ethiopian Cabbage
1 c. White cabbage
¼ c. Onion, sliced
⅛ c. Carrots
⅛ c. Green beans
Tomato Salad
3 Tomatoes, diced
¼ c. onion, diced
½ cucumber, diced
¼ c. red wine vinegar
2 T olive oil
