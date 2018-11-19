Daytime Kitchen: An Ethiopian Thanksgiving With Queen's Vegan Cafe

ROANOKE - Queen's Vegan Cafe is in the Daytime Kitchen showing us a traditional Ethiopian Thanksgiving meal. Owner Shaqueena Gamez-Snyder shows us how a vegan meal can be both savory and delicious! Check it out!

Queen presents an Ethiopian Thanksgiving

Ethiopian Spiced Mushrooms

8 oz. mushrooms, sliced

1 onion, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 T Ethiopian pepper paste

Spicy Red lentil Stew

1 c. red lentils

2 c. water

1 tomato, diced

¼ c. onion, diced

Lentils

1 c. yellow lentils

2 c. water

¼ c. onion, diced

Ethiopian Cabbage

1 c. White cabbage

¼ c. Onion, sliced

⅛ c. Carrots

⅛ c. Green beans

Tomato Salad

3 Tomatoes, diced

¼ c. onion, diced

½ cucumber, diced

¼ c. red wine vinegar

2 T olive oil



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.