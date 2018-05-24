Daytime Kitchen: Backyard BBQ Sauce

ROANOKE - Chef Joseph Dill is sharing a family BBQ sauce recipe with us today as we get geared up and warmed up for summer cookouts.

Backyard BBQ Sauce

· 2 cups-French's Brand Ketchup

· ¼ cup-Worcestershire sauce

· 1/4 cup-Apple cider vinegar

· 4 ounces- tomato paste

· 1 cup -Dr. Pepper

· ½ cup-brown sugar

· 3 tablespoon-McCormick Chili powder

· 1 tablespoon-McCormick black pepper

· 1 teaspoon-salt

· 1 whole onion

· 2 tablespoon chopped garlic



1. In processor, puree onion and garlic together

2. In large sauce pot sautee onion and garlic mixture, until translucent

3. In separate bowl combine all other ingredients and add to garlic mixture.

4. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer and stir until sauce thickens.

5. Slather on ribs or your favorite cut of meat and cook on the grill until sauce become crusty and carmelized!

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.