Daytime Kitchen: Balsamic-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

ROANOKE - Kimberly Butterfield, from the Virgina Cooperative Extension, is back in our kitchen with tips to keep your Holiday eating healthy. Plus, she's sharing a tasty recipe for you to try out with your family this season.

Balsamic-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and cut in half through the core

4 ounces pancetta, 1/4-inch-diced

1/4 cup olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the Brussels sprouts on a sheet pan, including some of the loose leaves, which get crispy when they're roasted. Add the pancetta, olive oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, toss with your hands, and spread out in a single layer. Roast the Brussels sprouts for 20 to 30 minutes, until they're tender and nicely browned and the pancetta is cooked. Toss once during roasting. Remove from the oven, drizzle immediately with the balsamic vinegar, and toss again. Taste for seasonings, and serve hot.

Orange and Olive Salad

3 medium or 4 small oranges

1 small red onion

2 Tablespoons orange juice

1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar

salt and fresh-ground black pepper

2 Tablespoons olive oil

Small black olives

1. Trim away the peel and pith of the oranges, exposing the juicy flesh. Slice into 1/4-inch thick round pinwheels and arrange them on a plate.

2. Cut the red onion in half lengthwise, peel and slice thin. If the onions are particularly strong, soak them in ice water for 5 -10 minutes. Drain well before adding to the salad.

3. Make the vinaigrette by mixing together orange juice, red wine vinegar, a little salt & fresh-ground black pepper. Whisk in the olive oil. Taste and adjust with more salt and vinegar as needed.

4. Scatter the onion slices over the oranges and spoon the vinaigrette over all of it. Garnish with olives.



