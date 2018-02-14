Daytime Kitchen: Beef Wellington, Glazed Chocolate Mousse Cake

ROANOKE - The Executive Chefs from the Omni Homestead Resort with a celebratory feast for Valentine's Day. Learn from the professionals how to prepare Beef Wellington, and a fresh Glazed Chocolate Mousse Cake from Executive Chef Severin Nunn and Executive Pastry Chef Leen Kim.

Beef Wellington

2 - 7oz beef filets

Olive oil, for frying

8oz mixture of wild mushrooms, cleaned

1g thyme, finely chopped, leaves only

½ clove of garlic

1 sheet of puff pastry

10 slices of thin Serrano ham

2 egg yolks, beaten with 1 Tbsp water and a pinch of salt

Salt

Black pepper



1. Season the beef filets with salt and pepper. Then sear the filets in a hot pan with a little olive oil until browned all over and rare in the middle. Remove from the pan and leave to cool.

2. Finely chop the mushrooms and fry in a hot pan with a little olive oil, the thyme leaves and ½ garlic clove. When the mushrooms begin to release their juices, continue to cook over high heat until all the excess moisture has evaporated and you are left with a mushroom paste. Remove the garlic clove from the pan and let mushrooms cool.

3. Cut the puff pastry in half, place on a lightly floured surface and roll each piece into a rectangle large enough to envelop one of the beef filets. Chill in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.

4. Place 5 slices of ham in the middle of cutting board, overlapping them slightly, to create a square. Spread half the duxelle (mushroom paste) evenly over the ham.

5. Place the beef filets them on top of the mushroom-covered ham. Roll the ham over the beef.

6. Brush the pastry with the egg wash. Then wrap the pastry around each ham-wrapped filet. Trim the pastry and brush all over with the egg wash. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes.

7. When you are ready to cook the Beef Wellingtons, brush with the egg wash again, then bake at 400°F for 15-20 minutes until the pastry is golden brown and cooked. Rest for 10 minutes before carving.

Glazed Chocolate Mousse Cake

Glaze

1 cup Water

2 ½ cups Sugar

¼ cup Gelatin

1 ¼ cup Condensed milk

2 ½ cups White chocolate

Directions:

1. Pour water and sugar together in a pot and bring to simmer.

2. Remove from heat and add gelatin.

3. Pour the liquid over white chocolate and add condensed milk.

4. Hand mix well .

5. Use the glaze between 90°-95°F.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chocolate Mousse

1 cup Heavy Cream

1 cup Milk

¼ cup Sugar

8 Egg Yolks

1 ¼ cup Dark Chocolate

3 cups Whipped Heavy Cream

Directions:

1. Heat 1 cup heavy cream and milk in a pot.

2. Whisk yolks and sugar together.

3. When the cream mixture begins to simmer, slowly add sugar and yolk mixture.

4. Stirring constantly, cook until it reaches 185° F

5. Remove from heat and pour over chocolate.

6. In a separate bowl, whip the other 3 cups of the heavy cream until soft peak forms.

7. When chocolate temperature cools down to 104°F, fold in whipped heavy cream.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.