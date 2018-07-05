Daytime Kitchen: Berry Delicious Egg Recipe Contest

ROANOKE - Put your cooking skills on display with Virginia Egg Council's Annual Recipe Contest running this summer at Fair's across the commonwealth. This year's theme is "Berry Delicious"-- Mary Rapoport tells us more about the contest, and shares a few tasty berry-based recipes.

Berry Delicious Bread Pudding

- 3 or 4 cups cubed bread

- 2 cups of berries

- 5 whole Eggs

- 2 cups milk

- 2 cups cream

- 1 cup sugar

- 1 teaspoon vanilla

- 1 teaspoon Almond or fruit flavoring or fruity liqueur

1. Preheat oven to 350.

2. Grease the baking dish and layer in the bread cubes and berries.

3. In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients and whisk thoroughly.

4. Pour mixture over bread and berries in the baking pan and let sit for 10 minutes.

5. Bake for 35 minutes, or until set.

6. Serve dusted with powdered sugar, fruit or vanilla ice cream.

Berry Delicious Summer Omelet

- 1 teaspoon butter or cooking spray

- 2 eggs and 2 tablespoons of water, blended

- 1 cup cut up strawberries (or other berries)

- 2 tablespoons sour cream

- powdered sugar

1. Heat an 8-10 inch skillet with non-stick coating on medium high heat until hot.

2. Add butter or cooking spray.

3. Add beaten egg mixture and swing around the pan to cover.

4. With an inverted spatula, pull in portions all around the pan, swinging the mixture around to constantly be covering the pan until it appears cooked.

5. Sprinkle berries on half of the omelet, then top with sour cream.

6. Fold unfilled part over filling and flip out onto a plate.

7. Dust with powdered sugar.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.