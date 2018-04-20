Daytime Kitchen: Blackberry & Lime Salsa

ROANOKE - Joseph Dill is in the kitchen with a Derby Day twist on a Cinco De Mayo favorite! Learn how to make his fresh & fragrant Blackberry & Lime Salsa.

Blackberry & Lime Salsa

· 1 cup fresh blackberries

· 5 medium strawberries

· 1/4 red onion

· 1 teaspoon lime zest

· juice of two limes

· 1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves

· 1/2 avocado, chopped

· salt and pepper to taste



Combine blueberries, strawberries, onion, lime zest, juice and cilantro in a food processor or blender and pulse. The consistency is up to you but I like to leave mine a bit chunky, so I only pulse it about 5-6 times. Taste and season with salt and pepper if desired.

