Daytime Kitchen: Blackberry & Lime Salsa

ROANOKE - Joseph Dill is in the kitchen with a Derby Day twist on a Cinco De Mayo favorite! Learn how to make his fresh & fragrant Blackberry & Lime Salsa.
Blackberry & Lime Salsa
· 1 cup fresh blackberries
· 5 medium strawberries
· 1/4 red onion
· 1 teaspoon lime zest
· juice of two limes
· 1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves
· 1/2 avocado, chopped
· salt and pepper to taste
Combine blueberries, strawberries, onion, lime zest, juice and cilantro in a food processor or blender and pulse. The consistency is up to you but I like to leave mine a bit chunky, so I only pulse it about 5-6 times. Taste and season with salt and pepper if desired.
