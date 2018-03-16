Daytime Kitchen: Bourbon Ice Cream

ROANOKE - Joseph Dill is taking Dessert to another level with this Adults-Only recipe.

Bourbon Ice Cream

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 cups half and half

½ cup nonfat milk powder

6 large egg yolks

½ cup sugar

¼ cup packed dark brown sugar

¼ teaspoon coarse kosher salkt

5 tablespoons bourbon

1 tablespoon

1. Bring cream, half & half and milk powder to simmer, stirring until milk powder is completely dissolve. Then remove liquid from heat.

2. Combine yolks, sugar, brown sugar and salt in a large bowl. Whisk until ribbons appear in mixture.

3. Gradually add warm liquid to yolks, while whisking.

4. Return mixture to heat. Stir until custard thickens enough to coat the back of the spoon.

5. Remove from heat, add vanilla and bourbon

6. Place in refrigerator until cool, at least 3 hours.

7. Place in ice cream maker and follow instructions

Adult Float

Fill large glass with ice. Pour 1.5 oz of bourbon over ice and fill the rest with coke or favorite cola. Place a scoop of bourbon ice cream on top. Enjoy!

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.